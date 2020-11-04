Umicore’s (UMICY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

