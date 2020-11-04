Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TELDF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

