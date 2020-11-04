United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UUGRY. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

