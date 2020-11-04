Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $3,006,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00.

PANW stock opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,428,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

