KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Director Buys $1,994,426.64 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Director Albert Cha purchased 115,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,426.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.32. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $19.41.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
