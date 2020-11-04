KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Director Buys $1,994,426.64 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Director Albert Cha purchased 115,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,426.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.32. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 166,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 53,863 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.