UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

