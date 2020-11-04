Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TMQ has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.75 price objective on Trilogy Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.01 million and a PE ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.61.

In related news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$382,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,020,253.87. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Michael Donnelly sold 17,363 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$48,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,960.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

