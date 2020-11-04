Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
TMQ has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.75 price objective on Trilogy Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.
Shares of TMQ opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.01 million and a PE ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.61.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
Recommended Story: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.