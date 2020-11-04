Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

