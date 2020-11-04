Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Jonathan M. Kemper Sells 32,000 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,789,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 44.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 81,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 171.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66,539 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

