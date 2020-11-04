Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico Sells 15,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APH opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $119.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 195.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 171.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 11.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

