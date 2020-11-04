Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 32,728 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,449,036.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,575,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard D. Fairbank also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 27th, Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12.

COF opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 533.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 82,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

