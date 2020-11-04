Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Sells 31,552 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crocs stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. CL King cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

