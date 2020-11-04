Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Kenneth A. Burdick Sells 35,000 Shares

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth A. Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. Centene Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,386.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,577 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,159,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 171.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

