Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 30,000 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,495,000.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after acquiring an additional 686,162 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $24,625,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $19,551,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 798,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,610,000 after purchasing an additional 226,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

