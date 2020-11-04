Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland Sells 8,723 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, October 19th, David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40.

Accenture stock opened at $225.71 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

