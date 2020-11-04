BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) Insider Buys £6,200 in Stock

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £6,200 ($8,100.34).

Shares of LON:BGSC opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.61) on Wednesday. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 76.65 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm has a market cap of $719.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.13.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

