BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) Insider Buys £6,200 in Stock

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £6,200 ($8,100.34).
Shares of LON:BGSC opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.61) on Wednesday. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 76.65 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm has a market cap of $719.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.13.
