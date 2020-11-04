The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Cynthia A. Fisher Sells 3,450 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,003.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $937.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.86. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 69.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $828.17.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

