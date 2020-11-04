PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 50,000 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $2,683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,521.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 6th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after buying an additional 132,241 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.