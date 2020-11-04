The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda Sells 13,494 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, Fabrizio Freda sold 19,031 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $4,111,457.24.

On Monday, August 31st, Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38.

NYSE:EL opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $237.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.