Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 45.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

Shares of MAV opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 905,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.