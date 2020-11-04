Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 45.36% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.
Shares of MAV opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.45.
Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
