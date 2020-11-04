Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Lifted to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE:OMC opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 188.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 58.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

