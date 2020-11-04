Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 686 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

