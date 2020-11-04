Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

