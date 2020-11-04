Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Stake Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 148.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 114,834 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCAU. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.73. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

