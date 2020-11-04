Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Motco grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $138.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.37.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.