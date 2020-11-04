Parallel Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) by 124.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold Cp were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ EQX opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

