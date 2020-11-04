Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,804,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 44,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $180.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

