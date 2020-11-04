Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,250,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

