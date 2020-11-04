New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,300 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Repligen were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Repligen by 3,515.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 5.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 7.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Repligen by 13.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

RGEN stock opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.93. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 306.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

