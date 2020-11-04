New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,500 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $386,987 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

