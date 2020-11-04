Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 247.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 26.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 22.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NGVT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NGVT stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

