New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 9,200 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,319,000 after purchasing an additional 810,848 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 598,754 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 98.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 521,972 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,534,000 after purchasing an additional 518,480 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in nVent Electric by 22.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

