New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.2% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 881,854 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $28,442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 515,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after buying an additional 502,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $11,167,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,570 shares of company stock valued at $371,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.