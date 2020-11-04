New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,100 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.