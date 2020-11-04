New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,974 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 488,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 362.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 335,047 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,558,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MUR opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research cut Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.