New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,400 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 132,923 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

