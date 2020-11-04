New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

