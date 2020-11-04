Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $138.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,451 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

