National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 89.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 481,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.89.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

