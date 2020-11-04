Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ExlService by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $90,146.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

