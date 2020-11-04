New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 12,300 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

