Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Insperity were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,300 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $44,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

NYSE:NSP opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $94.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

