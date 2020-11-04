New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $627,000 Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

