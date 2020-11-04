Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

INSM opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.48. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $39.39.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,283.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

