RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stake Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 215.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,818,000 after purchasing an additional 191,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 635,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $2,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock worth $5,211,628 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROLL opened at $130.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.