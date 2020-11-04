3,106 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

