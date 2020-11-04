BidaskClub Downgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Sell

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of KRYS opened at $42.75 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $840.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,335,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

