Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 356,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 40,861.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.