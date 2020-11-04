TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,196,000 after buying an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,664,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,162,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $1,828,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $405,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $814,589.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,876. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

