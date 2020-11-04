Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWST opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

